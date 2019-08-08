West Seattle scene: ‘Solidarity with El Paso’

As previewed in the morning highlight list, the new advocacy group West Seattle Mamas Mobilize took to the Delridge/Oregon overpass Wednesday evening. Their messages included “solidarity with El Paso” and opposition to white supremacy; sign-wavers faced both directions of traffic – our photo shows those facing the southbound side. It’s been four days since the El Paso shooting rampage that left 22 people dead and 27 more injured in what officials call a case of “domestic terrorism.”
West Seattle, Washington
08 Thursday
| 0 COMMENTS