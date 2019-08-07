7 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Fishing at Lincoln Park, photographed earlier this month by Lars Lindblad)

Welcome to the holiday weekend! The highlight list is shorter than many summer Saturdays, but we do have these events of interest:

HISTORY RIDE: Meet at Highland Park Improvement Club at 9:30 am to get ready for the 10 am “Cycle History 2019: The Places of Community” ride. Details on the official ride page. Presented by West Seattle Bike Connections and the Log House Museum. (1116 SW Holden)

SOUTH PARK BARRIO PARTY, WITH LUCHA LIBRE: Noon-8 pm at South Park Plaza:

The Lucha Libre masked-wrestling show is set for 3-5 pm. (14th Ave. S. & S. Dallas)

LOW TIDE: -1.5 feet at 12:09 pm isn’t mega-low, but it’s still a good opportunity for beachwalking.

ANIMAL-RESCUE BENEFIT: 1-3 pm at Ounces, drink beer and buy raffle benefits to support Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

CARRIE AKRE: The well-regarded local singer is live in-store at Easy Street Records, 7 pm, celebrating the release of her first new album in more than a decade. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

DOG HOUSE PRAYERS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THE BEST YOU’VE EVER SEEN: “Curated evening of music, film and visual effects,” 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)