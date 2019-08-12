12 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Thursday night photo by Jim Borrow)

Welcome to the weekend!

‘GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE’: 8 am, it’s the first (short!) run – or walk – in this free program to get you from couch to half-marathon, courtesy of West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), where you’ll meet. “Designed for beginners!” (2743 California SW)

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: 9 am by Statue of Liberty Plaza on Alki, an hour with instructor Caylen Storm. Free but “portraits of presidents welcome.” As are you, whatever your skill level. (60th SW/Alki SW)

STAPLES ‘BLOCK PARTY’: 9 am-9 pm at the Westwood Village store, a back-to-school prep party that’s more than shopping – though you can get a deal on school supplies for your family and/or to donate to others – also other vendors, food trucks, more. (2501 SW Trenton)

LAFAYETTE KINDERGARTENERS’ PLAYDATE: 10 am, families with incoming Lafayette Elementary kindergarteners are invited to bring them to the school playground to get acquainted. (2645 California SW)

HONORING TWO HISTORY-MAKING VETERANS: 11 am at DAV Chapter 23 HQ in North Delridge, you’re invited to an event that, as previewed here, will honor two history-making Black veterans, and more. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

DUWAMISH RIVER FESTIVAL: Noon-5 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park, celebrate and learn about Seattle’s only river, as previewed here. (7900 10th Ave. S.)

CITYDOG MAGAZINE COVER DOG SEARCH: Noon-2 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), get your dog photographed for a chance at appearing on CityDog Magazine‘s cover! Details in our preview. (4201 SW Morgan)

CROSS-SOUND SWIM: As previewed last night, Tricia Elmer is swimming from Bremerton to Alki Point today, likely to finish around 12:30 pm – you can watch the tracking signal here.

‘9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL,’ TWO PERFORMANCES: 3 pm matinee and 7:30 pm evening performance of Twelfth Night Productions‘ version of the classic tale, told tunefully, at West Seattle High School Auditorium. Get your ticket(s) here. (3000 California SW)

GATHERING FOR PEACE: 6 pm at The Salvation Army in South Delridge:

Come together as a community to be people of peace in a hurting world. … Some of us need to grieve, some of us need a safe place to share our stories, some of us need an extra dose of hope, and all of us need to generate ideas for how we can move forward offering dignity and respect to all of those in our sphere of influence.

(9050 16th SW)

JOE T. COOK BLUES BAND: 8 pm at Poggie Tavern, “Minneapolis bluesman Joe T. Cook and his band of west coast all stars perform high energy, traditional Chicago and Texas blues, originals, and swing for dancing. No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

SUMMER JAMS, VOL. 3: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

