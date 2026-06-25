BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle updates for chicken chains Starbird, Dave’s Hot Chicken

As previous reported, two chicken chains are on the way to The Junction. We have updates on both:

STARBIRD: We noticed while passing by this morning that Starbird has put signage in the windows of its future West Seattle location, the spot where MOD Pizza abruptly closed two years ago, on The Whittaker‘s 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW frontage. The window signage spotlights its sides as well as its chicken.

Our report from April – when the construction permit was issued – had more about what this California-based chain will offer.

DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN: We first reported last year that Dave’s Hot Chicken and Gong Cha are going into the two-years-empty ex-Haymaker space in Junction 47 at California/Alaska. Building residents have just been notified that construction is about to start – here’s the notice they received:

The vacant commercial space on the ground floor of the West Building is officially coming to life. We’ll be welcoming a Dave’s Hot Chicken and a bubble tea café into the old Haymaker space, with plans to open later this year. To make that happen, renovation work is scheduled to begin this coming Monday and is estimated to last approximately four months. We wanted to give you a heads up on what to expect. Here’s what you should know: There will be some construction noise as the space is reconstructed, including some core drilling. The good news is that the contractors have assured us the noisiest work should be limited to roughly the first month. There are several layers of concrete between the restaurant space and the second floor, so depending on where your home is, you may hear very little or nothing at all. Work hours will be:

• Monday through Friday: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

• Saturday: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM We anticipate this process going smoothly, and we’ll keep you updated as we have new information to share.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has one Seattle location already, on Capitol Hill.