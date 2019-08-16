SWIMMING: Another Bremerton-to-Alki Point attempt on Saturday

Tomorrow morning, a swimmer who trains off Alki will be the next to tackle the Amy Hiland Swim – swimming from Bremerton to Alki Point, something seven others have done, from Hiland herself in 1959 to Stephanie Zimmerman two weeks ago. Tomorrow, Tricia Elmer plans to start at 7:30 am, according to Northwest Open Water Swimming Association president Andrew Malinak, and will likely finish about five hours later. As usual, the swim will be tracked by an escort boat and you can see the progress here. Big weekend for NOWSA – they’re celebrating a cross-Strait of Juan de Fuca swim that happened today, completed by Kim Rutherford in 10 hours, 22 minutes.