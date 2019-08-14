SATURDAY: Your dog’s chance to be on CityDog Magazine’s cover

(Image courtesy CityDog Magazine)

Is your pup ready for her/his closeup? Saturday’s the annual Cover Dog Model Search event for West Seattle-based CityDog Magazine. In case you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s the announcement from publisher Brandie Ahlgren:

Unleash your dog’s inner super model at the 14th annual CityDog Cover Dog Model Search. That’s right, West Seattle’s own CityDog Magazine is looking for its next top model (furry and four-legged, that is…) to grace the cover of the magazine and raising money for animals while they’re at it.

Big dogs, little dogs, young dogs, old dogs… ALL dogs are welcome to “compete” for the chance to be on the cover of CityDog Magazine. And, because they think ALL dogs are super models, each and every canine contestant will get their photo on the CityDog website and in the print magazine, distributed to thousands of fellow Fido lovers!

The cover dog model search at West Seattle Thriftway is Saturday, August 17; $10 per dog; 100% to benefit Doney Coe Pet Clinic. Stop by the CityDog booth any time between noon and 2 p.m. and photographer Tabitha Headrick with Halcyon Photo will take a photo of your pooch for the magazine and website, and your pooch will be automatically entered for the chance to be on the cover of CityDog Magazine!

And, be sure to pick up a copy of CityDog’s new book, the Doggone Travel + Adventure Guide, featuring the best places to sit, stay, and play with your pooch in the Pacific Northwest!