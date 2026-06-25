DELAY: City councilmember leading Comprehensive Plan Phase 2 review says it’s on hold till next year

City Councilmember Eddie Lin, who’s chairing the committee reviewing Phase 2 of the city Comprehensive Plan – aka “Centers and Corridors” – says it’s on hold until next year because of legal action related to environmental appeals. Lin announced the delay in a news release, saying that “a handful of homeowners and business interests are weaponizing State Environmental Policy Act appeals to challenge proposed zoning and development legislation, including that which would help protect the environment.” His news release also notes he is proposing legislation to “limit the type of SEPA appeals that can be heard by the City’s Hearing Examiner.” The council’s Land Use and Sustainability Committee will have a public hearing on that proposal when it meets at 9:30 am next Wednesday, July 1. The full-council committee reviewing the Comprehensive Plan proposal, meantime, will meet July 30, Lin says, and then will be off the calendar for the rest of the year. We reported back in January on the zoning changes in “Centers and Corridors.” You can use this map to see what, if any, changes are planned for specific areas.