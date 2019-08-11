NEXT WEEKEND: Duwamish River Festival and post-festival boat tour

(WSB photo from 2018 Duwamish River Festival)

Kayaking will again be part of the Duwamish River Festival this year. It’s happening next Saturday (August 17th) at Duwamish Waterway Park on the river in South Park (7900 10th Ave. S.), noon-5 pm. This will be the 13th annual festival, and it’s always educational as well as entertainment, with information about the river’s history and the ongoing cleanups. Live music and cultural presentations are planned too, according to the festival coordinators at the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition – with performers/presenters including Hurati Mana, NW Tap Connection, Amigos de Seattle, Kalpulli Tlaloktekhuhtli, Angeles de MX, Thai Classical Music and Dance, among others. A free boat tour of the river is scheduled post-festival, 6 pm from Harbor Island Marina; preregistration has already maxed out but the boat-tour ticket page says, “A limited number of additional tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis” at the festival – check at the City of Seattle booth.