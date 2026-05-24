YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA golf tournament to benefit youth and family programs

Looking way ahead to September – golfers are invited to play in a tournament benefiting youth programs via the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor). It’s set for Friday, September 11, at the West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) and registration is already open. Local branch executive Cleveland King explains, “The tournament will bring together community members, supporters, and local partners for a great day of connection and fundraising. The proceeds will support our DV victims, send youth to summer camp, pay for swim lessons for those who can’t afford to learn to swim, and get youth into youth sports.” The emailable registration form has more info on the tournament, and you can send it to sign by the end of July.