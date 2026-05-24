READER REPORT: Hit-run victim looking for help

Kim is hoping for help solving this hit-run:

(The) hit-and-run occurred early Saturday the 23rd at Midnight (3300 block of SW Morgan).

I was asleep during the time that this incident occurred, and my neighbor had expressed to me that he heard a loud crash around midnight and saw that a dark gray Prius hit my car (which inherently hit his) and drove off. I’m assuming based on the impact the Prius has a badly dinged up passenger side and their headlight must be smushed in.

My main goal is to locate any kind of camera footage that can help identify the car or license plate for the police report. Any kind of information or video helps!!