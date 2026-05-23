FOLLOWUP: Multiple artists painting at ‘West Side Wall’

(PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG)

Along the north and west sides of the CVS site at 5217 California SW, the retaining walls are again alive with art.

We reported earlier this spring about the previous art getting painted over.

It followed a city enforcement action after someone complained and CVS ordered the paintout with no knowledge of the previous permission given by ex-tenant Rite Aid.

Local muralist Desmond Hansen jumped in to get things straightened out.

And now he and others are returning art to the walls.

Photojournalist Dave Gershgorn counted more than half a dozen artists there today.

Thanks to Gretchen for the tip!