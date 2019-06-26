West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Motorcycle rider hurt in crash on NB 99

June 26, 2019 3:00 pm
3 PM: If you’re headed toward downtown, avoid NB 99 for a while because of a crash before the tunnel.


The collision is reported to have left a motorcycle rider injured.

3:13 PM: Per radio communication, only one NB lane blocked now. We’ll check with SFD in a bit regarding the rider’s condition; they were reported to be “sitting up” shortly after medics arrived.

4 PM: SDOT says all lanes are open again. SFD tells WSB that the rider is a 28-year-old man, taken to Harborview in stable condition.

