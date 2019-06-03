Low-low tides this week along West Seattle shores

As noted in our daily highlight list, it’s an excellent week for beach exploring – low-low tides at midday. Our photos show two views from Lowman Beach Park, looking south (above) and north, just before the -2.3-foot low-low tide at 11:37 am:

The tide’s out even further at the lowest point each of the next four days – -2.8 at 12:17 pm tomorrow, -3 at 1 pm Wednesday, -2.9 at 1:46 pm Thursday, and -2.4 at 2:45 pm Friday. If you’d like expert advice for your (careful) exploration, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks today and daily through Thursday – see the times here.