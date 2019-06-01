HAPPENING NOW: Emerald Water Anglers’ 2019 Fly Fest @ Me-Kwa-Mooks Park

Usually you’ll find the gear and guides of Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) at their shop in The Junction (4502 42nd SW) or out on the water somewhere. Today – until 3 pm – they’re in the park at Me-Kwa-Mooks, for the annual Fly Fest. You can try out gear and check out demos/classes – the day got going wth one geared for women:

You can also meet vendors:

And you can talk with volunteers from this year’s spotlight nonprofit, Casting for Recovery, which sends 14 breast-cancer survivors on a fly-fishing retreat every year Casting for Recovery reps tell us that women can apply for the retreat each year; so far they have 50 applicants for the fall spots, and a lottery will choose who goes. Also in the park, the biggest Guide Cookoff ever:

That’s EWA proprietor Dave McCoy explaining the rules – 11 guides had 30 minutes to prepare the kind of dish they’d cook for themselves and two clients. This year, even a trophy! We’ll add the list of guides and dishes later (booking guided trips is something else you can do through EWA). But here’s one – salmon with strawberry cilantro salsa:

Me-Kwa-Mooks is at 4503 Beach Drive SW.