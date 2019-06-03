COUNTDOWN: 5 days until you get to Loop the ‘Lupe!

(WSB photo from 2018)

This time of year, it’s fun to look ahead to the next weekend as soon as the last one’s over! Just five days till this one-of-a-kind obstacle-course-and-more event:

Mud pit-crawlers, wall-climbers, runners, and walkers will be taking over Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) in West Seattle on Saturday, June 8th, for the 3rd annual Loop the ‘Lupe Obstacle Course 5K.

The event, a benefit for the Walmesley Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe, offers an obstacle course, a Youth Dash, a no-obstacle 5K run/walk, and a 100% flat, no obstacle “Senior Saunter” for walkers age 65+. There’s also live music from West Seattle School of Rock, food & drinks for purchase, and a beer garden sponsored by The Beer Junction!

Register at www.loopthelupe.com and check in for early packet pickup on Friday, June 7th from 4-7 p.m. at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW). Get in the Loop!