Using the Highway 99 tunnel? WSDOT offering free stickers you’ll need for lowest rates when tolling starts

The Highway 99 tunnel is expected to remain toll-free at least until late summer – here are the factors playing into the timeline, as presented to the Washington State Transportation Commission two weeks ago:

But WSDOT wants you to start preparing now, so starting today, it’s offering free Good to Go! sticker passes for tunnel users. If you don’t have one when tolling starts, you’ll be charged a higher toll rate, as explained in the announcement:

With a Good To Go! pass registered to an account, toll rates will range from $1 to $2.25, depending on the time of day. If drivers register their vehicle on an account, but don’t have a pass, it will cost 25 cents more per trip. Without a Good To Go! account, it will cost drivers $2 more per trip.

The sticker would normally cost $5. Be sure to order your free sticker via the instructions on this page – and also make note of the option to wait on activation (but NOT on sticker ordering) to avoid having to put money in your account in advance.