FOLLOWUP: Rescheduled 4th Avenue SW closure now set to start next week

The postponed 4th Avenue SW closure south of Roxbury, for work related to the King County Housing Authority‘s construction in the ara, is now set to start Monday. From KCHA:

We have resolved the complex utility conflicts that delayed our road closure and are ready to proceed with the full road closure. We have received final road closure permission from King County Road Services Division, King County Department of Local Services. 4th Avenue SW will be totally closed from SW 100th Street to SW Roxbury Street starting Monday, April 29th. This closure will continue from April 29th to Monday, June 3rd, with the following work hours:

• Monday – Friday 7 AM to 5 PM

• Saturday – 9 AM to 5 PM

There will be additional brief road/lane closures following the initial closure to complete additional work.

We have coordinated with local residents, emergency services, schools, and area service providers.