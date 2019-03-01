YOU CAN HELP! Celebrate spring with a ‘Tropical Night’

Now that it’s March, spring is in sight. On one of the first nights of the new season, you’re invited to a tropical-themed celebration on behalf of Concord International Elementary – here’s the announcement:

Join us March 22nd for our annual dinner party and auction—an evening of great food, drinks, live music, and live and silent auctions supporting the Concord International Elementary PTA in one of the coolest neighborhoods in Seattle — South Park!

All proceeds go toward the support of educational programs for children at Concord Elementary, a high-poverty school in our neighborhood.

Treat yourself to an evening of fun while helping to provide high-quality educational opportunities to children in South Park. See you there!