West Seattle Crime Watch: Man shot in bar bathroom

March 18, 2019 10:31 am
Thanks for the tip about an early-morning emergency response at the Tug Inn. We followed up with SPD and SFD and here’s what they tell us: SFD medics took a 59-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound. The full report isn’t available yet but SPD spokesperson Det. Mark Jamieson says the early details show police were called to the bar just before 12:30 am after a gunshot was heard in a restroom. That’s where they found the victim. Officers found a shell casing in the bathroom but not the gun. They don’t have information about the circumstances except to say they believe someone else was in the restroom with the victim at the time but left before police arrived, and there’s no description.

  • West Seattle Hipster March 18, 2019 (11:09 am)
    Yikes!! I love The Tug Inn, one of the last real bars in West Seattle that serves good beer and is not pretentious.   Hopefully this is just an isolated incident.

