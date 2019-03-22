Parents’ Night Out event @ West Seattle High School

Need a break? Next weekend, here’s a chance to help West Seattle High School students and let them help you! The announcement:

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT 3/30/2019

Let WSHS sophomore-class students watch your kids while you enjoy an evening out!

What: This event is for child care for kids ages 3 (potty trained) to 11 years old and includes pizza, drinks, snacks, games, movies, and crafts.

When: Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 5:30-10:30 pm.

Where: West Seattle High School, 3000 California Avenue SW. Check in at the historical entrance on the left side of the building.

Cost: $35 per child or $30 with 2 cans of food donations for the West Seattle Food Bank.

For more information and to RSVP, contact email: wshsco2021@gmail.com

Thank you so much for your support!