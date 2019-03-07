7 for your West Seattle Monday (and a question)

Thanks to JayDee for the photo. Coincidentally, another reader had emailed, wondering about the name of the area toward the left of the photo, which looks like a foothill-level peak amid a field of snow. Cross-referencing with some maps hasn’t resulted in an ID yet. Do you know? Thanks! Meantime, on with the highlights for today/tonight:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: 1-7 pm, Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood is hosting a blood drive – walk-ups are welcome, but note that it’ll be closed for a break 3-4 pm. (39th/Thistle)

DROP-IN TAX HELP: It’s free, and it’s available at Delridge Library 2-6:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains what to bring. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES, DAY 4: After school, you’ll find them on sale around the peninsula and elsewhere, as the 2-week cookie-sales season continues. Check locations and times here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library – for kids of all ages. (3411 SW Raymond)

PUGET RIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm at Puget Ridge Cohousing. A note for attendees: “If you are driving, please park on 18th and enter through the pathway entrance by the resident parking lot (by the mailbox). There will be signs directing you to the common house.” (7020 18th SW )

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: 7 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. All quilters welcome! (4217 SW Oregon)

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark, all ages, free trivia with prizes. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

