Lights, concerts, wine, Santa, deals, gift fairs, more for the rest of your West Seattle Friday!

For the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

(WSB photo from November Gift Fair at Duwamish Longhouse)

GIFT FAIR AT THE LONGHOUSE: December edition of the Duwamish Native NW Holiday Gift Fair, until 5 pm (and again 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday) at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: During this season of giving, if you can donate blood, you’re encouraged to do it 1-7 pm at Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood. (39th/Thistle)

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: 2=7 pm at South Park Community Center, it’s the final in-district office-hours session of the year for District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. Walk-ins welcome before 6:30 pm. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

SANTA! Get your free Santa photos at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), 3-6 pm. (4022 SW Alaska)

VISCON CELLARS WINE RELEASE: 5-9 pm at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room:

Your local West Seattle, award-winning winery Viscon Cellars is releasing two new wines for the Holiday Season on Dec 14th and 15th: 2014 Long Road Red Cabernet Sauvignon and 2014 Another Story.. Petite Sirah. Beautiful wines to enjoy for the Holidays, also make great gifts. Stop by to try, and pick up, these wines Friday 12/14 from 5-9 and Saturday 12/15 from 2-7 pm.

(5910 California SW)

TASTING: Cider and cheese tasting at Sound & Fog, 5 pm-8 pm. (4735 40th SW)

WEST SEATTLE NIGHT MARKET: 5-9 pm. Locally made and handcrafted goods. Sarah of Sage to Sea Designs says they’ll have more than a dozen vendors: “We will have handmade candles, jewelry, handbags, blown glass, bakery items and more.” The list is in our calendar listing. (4156 California SW)

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AT VAIN: At VAIN (WSB sponsor) in The Junction: “Join us at VAIN’s holiday open house. 10-30% discounts storewide and complimentary refreshments served. 6-9 pm. 100s of classy and affordable gifts, jewelry and accessories available under $40. Hair tinsel services so you can sparkle all season long! Free gifts with purchase while supplies last. Chance to win a hair service package to make your 2019 style dreams come true!” (4513 California SW)

INTERNATIONAL WINTER PARTY: You’re invited to celebrate tonight at Denny International Middle School, 6-9 pm. With Banda Vagos, Chief Sealth Mariachi, more – info in our calendar listing. (2601 SW Kenyon)

LIGHTS AT LAFAYETTE: New event, tonight and tomorrow! Outdoor Winter Festival of Lights:

Lafayette Elementary students, teachers and families will create a beautiful outdoor display of lights to share with our community December 14 & 15th, 6 pm-8 pm. Come sip hot cocoa and enjoy a cookie while walking through our outdoor display Winter Festival of Lights. Suggested donation $2 per person.

(California & Lander)

COCOA FOR A CAUSE: “Please join local Brownie Troop 41169 for our second-annual Cocoa for a Cause! Our Girl Scout troop will be providing cocoa to anyone who brings a donation (food or cash) for the West Seattle Food Bank. We will be at the West Seattle Lights display near the Charleston water tower on December 14, 2018 from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm.” (3908 SW Charlestown)

FREE CONCERT! West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Intermediate Orchestra and Wind Symphony in concert with Chief Sealth IHS Choir: 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Here’s a clip from rehearsal:

See the full program in our calendar listing. Admission is FREE; donations appreciated! (2600 SW Thistle)

ART LOUNGE: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s monthly 21+ night for artists. Doors open 7 pm, live models available starting around 8. (1116 SW Holden)

PEARL COLLECTIVE: 7:30-9 pm at Resistencia Coffee in South Park, celebrating the collective’s website and logo reveal: “We are a growing collective of people, organizations, and businesses who assist individuals, families, and pets in the end of life, using love, wisdom, knowledge, law, and strength to guide them in their approach to death. ​Our members hope to earn your trust; in doing so, we pledge to provide honest information and assistance with end-of-life events.” More info here. (1249 S. Cloverdale)

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: Final weekend begins for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

SEATTLE GIRLS’ CHOIR PRIME VOCI: At Holy Rosary, 8 pm, Carmina Angelorum: Songs of the Angels: “Join us for an evening of elegant music celebrating winter and the holiday season.” Tickets here. (42nd/Genesee)

