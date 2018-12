This year, we are particularly susceptible to charming outdoor trees and stars in light displays … and this house in Gatewood has both. It’s one of several nice displays you’ll see on SW Portland; this one is on the south side of the street, west of 41st SW. Still a few nights until Christmas, so we appreciate suggestions – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and you can see what we’ve featured so far by scrolling through this WSB archive category.