TUESDAY: High-school graduation requirements are changing. Find out what you need to know

Even if you have no connection to Chief Sealth International High School, you’re invited to tomorrow’s CSIHS PTSA meeting, with a topic of wide interest. From PTSA vice president Nicole Sipila:
We’d like to invite the West Seattle community to our Nov. 13th PTSA General Meeting for a presentation on the state requirement for 24 credits for graduation. Presentation by Heidi Bennett, Wa. State Region 6 Legislative Representative:
NEW 24-CREDIT GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS & DECIPHERING HIGH SCHOOL – A guide for middle and high school parents
With the change to WA State 24-credit graduation requirements approaching, (this is) a presentation geared toward middle and high school parents to explain:
v New WA State 24-credit graduation requirements
v State and Federal testing High School requirements
v Deciphering acronyms – PPR, HSBP, AP, IB, CHIS, CTE, STEM, etc. – do you know what these are?
v Why and how to earn post-secondary credit (college or work credentials) in high school
For Shoreline and Seattle, the 24-credit graduation requirement starts with the class of 2021 (rising 10th graders) and beyond, as both districts have a 2-year waiver. Neither district has finalized plans for offering more credits beyond their current 6-period day/24 credit earning opportunities!
Come and learn more about this new requirement.
The PTSA meets at Chief Sealth at 7 pm Tuesday, at 2600 SW Thistle.
