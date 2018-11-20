THANKSGIVING UPDATES! New info in our West Seattle Holiday Guide

T minus 2! Thanksgiving is two days away and as promised, we’ve continued adding information to the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, where you’ll find seasonal events and other information spanning the busy weeks from pre-Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. For your Thanksgiving planning, we have:

-Morning workouts/run

-Coffee shops that’ll be open on the holiday

-Restaurants that’ll be open on the holiday

-Grocery stores that’ll be open on the holiday

-Free community meals

-What to do after dinner

And that’s just Thanksgiving! Lots more in the guide too – browse it here. We’re adding to it at least once a day – if you have something to add, for Thanksgiving or beyond, please e-mail us as soon as you can – westseattleblog@gmail.com.