What’s happening on your West Seattle Sunday

‘LITTER LEAGUE’ COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 9:30 am, meet up with Jill for the year’s last Morgan Junction cleanup – all ages welcome! Bring your own garden-type gloves – otherwise, what you need will be provided. Meet by the ATM north of the gas station. (6540 California SW)

WESTCREST PARK PLANTING PREP: Adult volunteers only for this one, 10 am-12:30 pm:

Help make room to plant 100+ trees this fall by weeding out Himalayan Blackberry and English Ivy at Westcrest Park. You’ll have fun digging up roots, yanking up vines, and when it’s all done, seeing the progress just a few fine folks can make in a few, short hours.

Full details here. (Meet at 5th SW/SW Cloverdale)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh! In the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

VOTER REGISTRATION, WITH INCENTIVES: Again today, Bird on a Wire coffee shop will have forms available for anyone eligible to – but not yet registered to – vote, and each filled-out form is good for a free small coffee or cookie. 10 am-2 pm. (3509 SW Henderson)

(added) CAT FILM FESTIVAL: 12:30 and 2 pm showings at the Admiral Theater. Meow! (2343 California SW)

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR JACKIE DUPRAS: As previewed here, 1 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church presents this annual outdoor community event for people and pets in the West Seattle High School parking lot north of the church. (3000 California SW)

CROP WALK TO FIGHT HUNGER: 1 pm, starting at Alki UCC, the annual fundraising and awareness-raisingwalk welcomes your participation! (6115 SW Hinds)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm monthly meeting with special guests from the city, as previewed here. All welcome. Arrowhead Gardens community room. (9200 2nd SW)

IS WEST SEATTLE PREPARED? 2-5 pm at High Point Community Center. Just a couple spots left as of early this morning! (6920 34th SW)

LANE NORBERG: C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) presents the singer/songwriter live, 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘SKELETON CREW’ AT ARTSWEST: Just a few more chances to see the play by Dominique Morrisseau – 3 pm curtain today; check ticket avaiability here. (4711 California SW)

DRAG 2K: Throwback show at The Skylark, all ages, $10 cover, doors at 5, show at 6. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

