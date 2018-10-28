TONIGHT: West Seattle community prayer vigil ‘for solace and comfort’ after Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

One day after the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah plans a vigil tonight, and welcomes everyone who wants to be there. Rabbi Zari Weiss announced it in a message to her congregation:

… At times like these, we need one another – among other things, for solace and comfort. Tomorrow (Sunday, October 28th) evening at 6:00 p.m. at Kol HaNeshamah, we will come together as a community for a prayer vigil. We will pray for the healing of those who have been wounded, as well as those who have lost loved ones, and we will recite the Mourner’s Kaddish for those who have been killed.

Everyone is welcome, Kol HaNeshamah tells us, regardless of your faith status. KHN is co-housed with Alki UCC at 6115 SW Hinds.