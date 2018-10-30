From Pumpkinpalooza to PowerApps to playoffs, on your West Seattle Tuesday:

(Lone Snow Goose seen Monday at Constellation Park – photographed by David Hutchinson)

Your Tuesday highlights, from our Halloween Etc. Guide and Event Calendar:

TODDLER PUMPKINPALOOZA: For ages 1-5 at High Point Community Center, 10 am–noon. “Join the High Point Community Center staff and enjoy age-appropriate Halloween games, booths, face painting, arts and craft activities, and snacks.” $5. (6920 34th SW)

KIDS EAT FREE: Costumed kids eat free at Pecos Pit-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), 3 pm-close – details here. (4400 35th SW)

EARLY DESIGN REVIEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH FOR 5009 FAUNTLEROY: 5 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, an early community discussion for feedback on this proposed 6-unit project. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MEETUP TO LEARN ABOUT POWERAPPS: 6-8 pm at West Seattle Coworking (WSB sponsor), you’re invited to a free meetup to learn about building apps with the help of a Microsoft application called PowerApp. No, you do NOT need to be a code expert to work with this. Details here. (6040 California SW)

SUGAR SKULLS: Make them at White Center Library, 6-7 pm:

Learn how to decorate a pre-molded sugar skull, the making of ‘papel picado,’ and a small banner in honor of a loved one. Significance of the Altar will be discussed, where sugar skulls play an important part, among other elements such as: marigolds, candles, photos, pan de muerto. Class will be illustrated with books, photos and colorful memorabilia about Dia de los Muertos.

(1409 SW 107th)

SPOOKY STORIES: Come hear some at Southwest Library – plus a craft activity! “Miss Amanda will read classic ghost stories at the Southwest Branch. Prepare to be spooked! Intended for ages 5 and up.” 6:30-7:30 pm. (9010 35th SW)

TALES FROM THE HEARTH: West Seattle Toastmasters invite you to come listen to “tall tales, impromptu humor, and suspense,” 6:30-8 pm in the Theater Room at Brookdale West Seattle. More info in our calendar listing. (4611 35th SW)

SOCCER PLAYOFFS: The West Seattle High School girls play for Metro third place tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex, 7 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

“WELCOME TO NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE”: A spooky homemade show on Alki Avenue with a story. Read about it at nightfall1031.wordpress.com. Rain hampered preps to launch it last night but its creator invites you to visit tonight, 7:30-10:30 pm. Alert that it “might be too scary for younger children.” (2130 Alki SW)

THERE’S MORE … in our Halloween Etc. Guide and Event Calendar!