Amazing array of alternatives for your West Seattle Saturday!

TRAFFIC/TRANSPORTATION ALERTS: Southbound Highway 99 closed late last night and that’s supposed to continue through the weekend. Northbound Highway 99 is scheduled to be closing right about now and reopening by 5 pm. We’ll update if anything changes (early reopenings, etc.). … Check here on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry run’s status, since it was down a boat for much of Friday.

SALTY HALF MARATHON: No same-day signups for this half-marathon, so we’re just mentioning it in case you wonder about those runners who’ll be out this morning headed from Don Armeni Boat Ramp to Lincoln Park and back starting at 8:30 am. No road closures. (1222 Harbor SW)

THIS YEAR’S FINAL TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: 9 am at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, it’s your last chance until next year to experience by-donation Tai Chi with Lao-Shi Caylen Storm. (61st SW/Alki SW)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! 10 am-2 pm at multiple locations along the Duwamish River and in its watershed, hundreds of people will be busy with a variety of tasks. If you didn’t register in advance, take a look at the site list and just show up somewhere not marked “full”!

PANCAKE BREAKFAST/BENEFIT: 10 am-1 pm, pancakes for a cause at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, benefiting SafeFutures, “a West Seattle nonprofit that has served WS and South King County for over 20 years by empowering and advocating for immigrant and refugee youth from low-income communities and communities of color.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SEATTLE YARN GRAND-REOPENING PARTY: The shop’s new owners invite you to stop by and celebrate 10 am-6 pm: “There will be a couple of pop-up shops, a needle tasting (3 PM), giveaways, cookies, and more.” (5633 California SW)

WOMEN-ONLY SELF-DEFENSE CLASS: 10 am-noon at Combat Arts Academy, for ages 13+, donation-based. Details in our calendar listing. (5050 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: 10 am-5 pm, it’s day one of shopping the ski and snowboard swap presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters at the VFW Hall. (3601 SW Alaska)

SEE ART, MAKE ART: 10:30 am at Southwest Library, you’re invited to be a creator in this week’s project! (9010 35th SW)

INDULGE DESSERTS GRAND OPENING: The new dessert shop we told you about last month is celebrating its grand opening 11 am-9 pm today (and noon-5 pm Sunday) with “a drawing for free cupcakes, and a limited supply of small freebies for little kids.” (9003 35th SW)

HARBOR SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Ferry over to Vashon Island and visit independent K-8 Harbor School (WSB sponsor) during this noon-2 pm open house. (15920 Vashon Hwy. SW)

CHURCHILL’S CLUB: Next best thing to time travel! Fall event with Somewhere In Time, Unlimited, 12:30-5:30 pm at Whisky West (WSB sponsor), as explained here. (6451 California SW)

SPIDERS OF THE DUWAMISH: Talk and walk. Free! 1-3 pm, starts at Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BEER GARDEN TRICK-OR-TREATING: Bring the kids to trick-or-treat around the beer garden at Ounces in North Delridge, 1-4 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HOMECOMING GAME: 1 pm at West Seattle Stadium, cheer for Seattle Lutheran High School as they play football against Tacoma Baptist. (4432 35th SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: 3-5 pm at Delridge Library, community-conversation time with West Seattle/South Park’s Seattle School Board director, and board president, Leslie Harris. Comments? Questions? Concerns? Bring ’em. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SEE ART, E-ART: 4-5:30 pm at Southwest Library. “Learn to create in 3D with Putty 3D, a digital sculpting tool for the iPad.” Bring your own iPad or use one that belongs to the library. (9010 35th SW)

WHITE CENTER FOOD BANK BENEFIT: Tonight at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Brockey Center – 6 pm reception, 7 pm dinner, and tickets will be available at the door if you don’t have yours already! More info here. (6000 16th SW)

ROO AND THE FEW: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), live music for your Saturday night. (5612 California SW)

