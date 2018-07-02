2 more West Seattle alerts, both for Saturday

West Seattle, Washington

In addition to the film-crew alert in effect in the Don Armeni Boat Ramp/Duwamish Head area right now, two for Saturday:

ADMIRAL WAY RAMP CLOSED: As announced by SDOT, the Admiral Way ramp from the bridge is to be closed during the day Saturday for landscaping-related work. Two documents – here and here – show exactly where.

HARBOR AVE PARKING RESTRICTIONS: Much of Harbor Avenue’s southernmost stretch has “No Parking” signs up for 2-10 am Saturday. Notices attached to some of the signage indicate this is because of the annual pre-Torchlight Parade float storage (usually at Terminal 5).

  Diane July 27, 2018 (4:29 pm)
    so this Admiral Way closure is just coming home via the bridge?  I will be heading out via Admiral to the bridge for work around 6:30pm; will the outgoing access be open?

