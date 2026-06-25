PHOTOS: Scenes from West Seattle Rhodies FC home finale, Junction FC’s cross-bay faceoff

Both of West Seattle’s pre-pro soccer teams played on Wednesday, and photojournalist Oliver Hamlin photographed both for WSB.
RHODIES FC WINS HOME FINALE: West Seattle Rhodies FC won their final regularly scheduled home match of the season. 1-0 over FC Olympia at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. The lone goal was scored by Kunie Hirai, seen above in a stepover move before getting past the defender to shoot that goal. Below, a cross sent in by Mariah Biegaj:
Olivia Shih takes a shot:
Crosses by Ali Monroe and Sophie Blake:
Jadyn Holdenreid challenges for a header:
Nora Patterson goes up for a header:
The Rhodies end the regular season at noon Sunday at the Tacoma Galaxy.
Hours before their match, their sibling club was in action:
JUNCTION FC FALLS: West Seattle Junction FC played earlier in the day at Ballard FC, which took the win, 3-1. Ballard opened up the scoring in the 13th minute and again scored in the 30th minute. Then early in the second half, they made it 3-0:
West Seattle’s best chance in the first half came went Marcos Bravo almost got past the Ballard FC goalkeeper who had come off his line:
West Seattle scored in the 78th minute when Osato Enabulele shot from just outside the keeper’s box:
Other scenes from the match: Pedro Monge Munoz sends in a cross.
Tasei Iida shoots:
Richard Conces shoots on goal:
Shaun Brun heads the ball near midfield:
Lucas Martin sends the ball down field.
You can see Junction FC at 7 pm Wednesday (July 1) at home vs. Bigfoot FC.
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