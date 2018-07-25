FILM-CREW ALERT: What’s planned in Don Armeni/Duwamish Head area this Friday

Thanks to Carolyn for the heads-up on those “no parking” signs placed today alongside Harbor Avenue SW by Don Armeni Boat Ramp and stretching toward Duwamish Head, as well as several in the Don Armeni lot (southeast side) itself. It’s for “filming activity that will be happening at Luna Park (Duwamish Head) and the Don Armeni Boat Launch this upcoming Friday, 7/27,” according to the location manager, who adds that “A film crew will be over in the area filming a variety of scenes in the afternoon and evening. One of the scenes involves a jogger running along the path, which will involve intermittently holding both vehicle and bicycle/pedestrian traffic when filming is underway.” So if you’re planning to be in that area Friday pm, now you know. We’re hoping to find out a little more and will update with any additional information we get.