TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First Monday of summer, with Heat Advisory alert

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, June 22, 2026. No Seattle World Cup match today – next one’s at noon Wednesday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Summer is here and so is a Heat Advisory alert from the National Weather Service, in effect 11 am today to 11 pm Wednesday. Today’s forecast, however, is for sunshine and a high around 80. Sunrise was again at 5:11 am (earliest of the year); sunset will again be at 9:11 pm (latest of the year).

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature was back as of Wednesday morning, per a the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!