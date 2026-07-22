WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Daily Solargraph’ shows new view of how each day evolves

You’ve probably seen weather time-lapses. But probably not like the kind Upper Fauntleroy resident Robert Kosara has set up for a new website he’s updating nightly – here’s how he describes it:

Relive yesterday’s weather (and see how much sunshine we got)! I’m recording the sky with a pair of cameras overlooking Endolyne/Fauntleroy, to show the sun’s path across it every day from summer to winter solstice.

The actual project is for creating digital solargraphs. A solargraph records the path of the sun across the sky, usually over the course of several weeks or months, on photographic paper. I’ve built a digital version of this, which gives me a few more options for creating things like this website that shows the solargraph for every day.

You can browse the different days and scrub through each day’s data. The page is updated around 9:30pm every day with that day’s images.