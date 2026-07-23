WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Driver suspected of hit-run rampage on Alki

Police are questioning a driver suspected in what was described as a series of hit-run crashes in the Alki area leaving other vehicles damaged. Officers were still assessing the damage as well as investigating the suspect for possible DUI. They caught up with him after his Chevrolet Tahoe apparently became immobilized from too much damage, and stopped on Duwamish Head. If you have information for police, or discover more damage, the incident # in this is 26-215311