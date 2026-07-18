YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Nursery cooks up Summer Food Drive for Kids

Kids may be cooking for themselves while home for the summer, so a newly launched food drive at West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) offers a unique way to help, with a 1,200-pound goal – here’s their announcement:

Many of our young neighbors rely on school lunches for nutrition, but what do they do in summer, when school is closed?

We wanted to find a way to help.

We asked our friends at the West Seattle Food Bank for suggestions. They told us that kids often make meals at home during the summer while their caretakers are at work. They gave us this list of items for “Kids Can Make It” meals.

These items are easy to prepare. All of them are shelf-stable, meaning that they don’t require refrigeration.

Please help us collect food this summer for our neighborhood kids.

Easy Meals

Mac & cheese cups

Instant ramen cups

Cup noodles

Pasta sides (microwavable pouches)

Rice cups

Shelf-stable microwave meals

Canned ravioli, SpaghetiOs, beefaroni

Chili or stew (easy-open cans)

Protein

Peanut butter/seed butter

Individual peanut butter cups

Canned tuna

Chicken pouches

Canned chicken

Beef jerky/sticks

Shelf-stable cheese crackers

Grab-and-Go Snacks

Granola bars

Fruit snacks

Applesauce cups or pouches

Dried fruit

Crackers

Pretzels

Goldfish crackers

Graham crackers

Trail mix

Animal crackers

Fruit cups

Mandarin orange cups

Canned mixed vegetables

Breakfast

Instant oatmeal packets

Cold cereal

Shelf-stable milk

Granola

Breakfast bars

Pop Tarts

Drinks

Shelf-stable milk

Juice boxes

Electrolyte drink packets

Summer Favorites

Ice pop freezer tubes (the liquid kind)

Pudding/Jell-O cups

Cookie packs

How It Works

Bring your donations to the Garden Center and put them in the bin across from the registers.

Each time the bin is full, the West Seattle Food Bank will come to pick up donations and weigh them. They will let us know how many pounds were donated each time. We will mark progress using our fundraising “thermometer,” that is located next to the bin.