YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Nursery cooks up Summer Food Drive for Kids

Kids may be cooking for themselves while home for the summer, so a newly launched food drive at West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) offers a unique way to help, with a 1,200-pound goal – here’s their announcement:
Many of our young neighbors rely on school lunches for nutrition, but what do they do in summer, when school is closed?
We wanted to find a way to help.
We asked our friends at the West Seattle Food Bank for suggestions. They told us that kids often make meals at home during the summer while their caretakers are at work. They gave us this list of items for “Kids Can Make It” meals.
These items are easy to prepare. All of them are shelf-stable, meaning that they don’t require refrigeration.
Please help us collect food this summer for our neighborhood kids.
Easy Meals
Mac & cheese cups
Instant ramen cups
Cup noodles
Pasta sides (microwavable pouches)
Rice cups
Shelf-stable microwave meals
Canned ravioli, SpaghetiOs, beefaroni
Chili or stew (easy-open cans)
Protein
Peanut butter/seed butter
Individual peanut butter cups
Canned tuna
Chicken pouches
Canned chicken
Beef jerky/sticks
Shelf-stable cheese crackers
Grab-and-Go Snacks
Granola bars
Fruit snacks
Applesauce cups or pouches
Dried fruit
Crackers
Pretzels
Goldfish crackers
Graham crackers
Trail mix
Animal crackers
Fruit cups
Mandarin orange cups
Canned mixed vegetables
Breakfast
Instant oatmeal packets
Cold cereal
Shelf-stable milk
Granola
Breakfast bars
Pop Tarts
Drinks
Shelf-stable milk
Juice boxes
Electrolyte drink packets
Summer Favorites
Ice pop freezer tubes (the liquid kind)
Pudding/Jell-O cups
Cookie packs
How It Works
Bring your donations to the Garden Center and put them in the bin across from the registers.
Each time the bin is full, the West Seattle Food Bank will come to pick up donations and weigh them. They will let us know how many pounds were donated each time. We will mark progress using our fundraising “thermometer,” that is located next to the bin.
This continues until summer’s end; WSN is at 5275 California SW.
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