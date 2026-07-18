West Seattle Grand Parade: Report #3 – the winners!

The judges’ decisions are in! Here are the winners in the judged categories of today’s West Seattle Grand Parade, led again this year by the All-City Band. With a team of four covering the parade this year, we have photos and/or video of all the entries, so we’ll be adding it to each entry on the list in the hours ahead:
Overall Grand Prize Winners
(Photos by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)
1st Place: Seattle All-City Band
2nd Place: Seattle Seafair Pirates
3rd Place: Holy Rosary School
Community Dance Teams
1st Place: Joyas Mestizas
2nd Place: Lady Bandits Majorette Dance Team
Marching Bands
1st Place: Seattle All-City Band
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard
Performing Acts
1st Place TIE:
Panama Folklore Seattle
Seattle Chinese American Chamber of Commerce
Cheer Teams
1st Place: West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Cheer Team
3rd Place: Chief Sealth International High School Cheerleaders
Commercial
1st Place: Dragonfly
2nd Place: Equilibrium Therapy Group
3rd Place: Airport Towing, Burien Towing + Columbia Towing
Cars & Antique Cars
1st Place TIE:
Seattle Art Cars
Corvette Marque Club of Seattle
2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Engine
3rd Place: Can Doo Pet Waste Service
Community Youth
1st Place: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby
2nd Place: Endolyne Children’s Choir
3rd Place: Hope School
Community Adult
1st Place: West Seattle Mrs. Ropers
2nd Place: F3 Seattle
3rd Place: West Seattle Lions Club
Drill Team Jr.
1st Place: Princess of Elegance
2nd Place: Babynettes Drill Team
3rd Place: Daughters of Royalty Drill and Dance Ensemble
Drill Team Sr.
1st Place: The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team
2nd Place: Ladies of Elegance and Drumline
3rd Place: Electronettes Hi-Steppers Drill Team and Drumline
Conveyed Float
1st Place: Holy Rosary School
2nd Place: StarCycle
3rd Place: Calvary Chapel West Seattle
Seafair
1st Place: Seafair Pirates
2nd Place: Seafair Commodores
3rd Place: Seattle Seafair Clowns
Adding more photos and video – check back!
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