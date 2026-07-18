West Seattle Grand Parade: Report #3 – the winners!

The judges’ decisions are in! Here are the winners in the judged categories of today’s West Seattle Grand Parade, led again this year by the All-City Band. With a team of four covering the parade this year, we have photos and/or video of all the entries, so we’ll be adding it to each entry on the list in the hours ahead:

Overall Grand Prize Winners (Photos by Oliver Hamlin for WSB) 1st Place: Seattle All-City Band

2nd Place: Seattle Seafair Pirates

3rd Place: Holy Rosary School Community Dance Teams 1st Place: Joyas Mestizas

2nd Place: Lady Bandits Majorette Dance Team Marching Bands 1st Place: Seattle All-City Band

2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard Performing Acts 1st Place TIE:

Panama Folklore Seattle

Seattle Chinese American Chamber of Commerce Cheer Teams 1st Place: West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team

2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Cheer Team

3rd Place: Chief Sealth International High School Cheerleaders Commercial 1st Place: Dragonfly

2nd Place: Equilibrium Therapy Group

3rd Place: Airport Towing, Burien Towing + Columbia Towing Cars & Antique Cars 1st Place TIE:

Seattle Art Cars

Corvette Marque Club of Seattle 2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Engine

3rd Place: Can Doo Pet Waste Service Community Youth 1st Place: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby

2nd Place: Endolyne Children’s Choir

3rd Place: Hope School Community Adult 1st Place: West Seattle Mrs. Ropers

2nd Place: F3 Seattle

3rd Place: West Seattle Lions Club Drill Team Jr.

1st Place: Princess of Elegance

2nd Place: Babynettes Drill Team

3rd Place: Daughters of Royalty Drill and Dance Ensemble Drill Team Sr. 1st Place: The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team

2nd Place: Ladies of Elegance and Drumline

3rd Place: Electronettes Hi-Steppers Drill Team and Drumline Conveyed Float 1st Place: Holy Rosary School

2nd Place: StarCycle

3rd Place: Calvary Chapel West Seattle Seafair 1st Place: Seafair Pirates

2nd Place: Seafair Commodores

3rd Place: Seattle Seafair Clowns

Adding more photos and video – check back!