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West Seattle Grand Parade: Report #3 – the winners!

July 18, 2026 5:33 pm
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 |   West Seattle Grand Parade | West Seattle news

The judges’ decisions are in! Here are the winners in the judged categories of today’s West Seattle Grand Parade, led again this year by the All-City Band. With a team of four covering the parade this year, we have photos and/or video of all the entries, so we’ll be adding it to each entry on the list in the hours ahead:

Overall Grand Prize Winners

(Photos by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)

1st Place: Seattle All-City Band
2nd Place: Seattle Seafair Pirates
3rd Place: Holy Rosary School

Community Dance Teams

1st Place: Joyas Mestizas
2nd Place: Lady Bandits Majorette Dance Team

Marching Bands

1st Place: Seattle All-City Band
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard

Performing Acts

1st Place TIE:
Panama Folklore Seattle
Seattle Chinese American Chamber of Commerce

Cheer Teams

1st Place: West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team
2nd Place: Kennedy Catholic High School Cheer Team
3rd Place: Chief Sealth International High School Cheerleaders

Commercial

1st Place: Dragonfly
2nd Place: Equilibrium Therapy Group
3rd Place: Airport Towing, Burien Towing + Columbia Towing

Cars & Antique Cars

1st Place TIE:
Seattle Art Cars
Corvette Marque Club of Seattle

2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Engine
3rd Place: Can Doo Pet Waste Service

Community Youth

1st Place: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby
2nd Place: Endolyne Children’s Choir
3rd Place: Hope School

Community Adult

1st Place: West Seattle Mrs. Ropers
2nd Place: F3 Seattle
3rd Place: West Seattle Lions Club

Drill Team Jr.
1st Place: Princess of Elegance
2nd Place: Babynettes Drill Team
3rd Place: Daughters of Royalty Drill and Dance Ensemble

Drill Team Sr.

1st Place: The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team
2nd Place: Ladies of Elegance and Drumline
3rd Place: Electronettes Hi-Steppers Drill Team and Drumline

Conveyed Float

1st Place: Holy Rosary School
2nd Place: StarCycle
3rd Place: Calvary Chapel West Seattle

Seafair

1st Place: Seafair Pirates
2nd Place: Seafair Commodores
3rd Place: Seattle Seafair Clowns

Adding more photos and video – check back!

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