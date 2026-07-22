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WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset, with wildlife and raindrops

July 22, 2026 10:30 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(WSB photo by Torin Record-Sand)

It was still in the mid-80s when we headed down to Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook to see the sunset tonight. On a float offshore, a seal was out for sunset watch too. Also this evening, Tom Trulin sent this photo of a Great Blue Heron flyby at Lincoln Park:

Just after sunset, intermittent light rain began to fall; the National Weather Service says thunderstorms are a possibility in the early am (we saw a flash over the Cascades while subsequently driving along the northeast West Seattle waterfront). But the weather should settle down by tomorrow pm, meaning a good evening for the second Admiral Music in the Parks concert!

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1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset, with wildlife and raindrops"

  • 1994 July 22, 2026 (11:17 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for sharing your sunset photos! Lovely!  I was out in a tank top and those few raindrops felt lovely! I am hoping for some more rain to cool things down, give everything outside a little drink, and wash off some summer dust. 

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