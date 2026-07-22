WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset, with wildlife and raindrops

(WSB photo by Torin Record-Sand)

It was still in the mid-80s when we headed down to Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook to see the sunset tonight. On a float offshore, a seal was out for sunset watch too. Also this evening, Tom Trulin sent this photo of a Great Blue Heron flyby at Lincoln Park:

Just after sunset, intermittent light rain began to fall; the National Weather Service says thunderstorms are a possibility in the early am (we saw a flash over the Cascades while subsequently driving along the northeast West Seattle waterfront). But the weather should settle down by tomorrow pm, meaning a good evening for the second Admiral Music in the Parks concert!