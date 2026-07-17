West Seattle, Washington

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HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair 2026, first day

July 17, 2026 3:40 pm
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 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

West Seattle has great art events all year long – from the monthly Art Walks to the annual Art Tour – but this is the most scenic setting in which to view and buy it: The three-day Alki Art Fair began this afternoon, with dozens of artists and crafters in booths by the bay, each one a mini-world set up and tended by the artists themselves:

You can come to the Alki promenade (60th/Alki westward) to explore until 8 pm (stay for the sunset an hour later!). The Alki Art Fair is also a music festival, with a live lineup you can peruse here. More first-day coverage to come!

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