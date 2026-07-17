HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair 2026, first day

West Seattle has great art events all year long – from the monthly Art Walks to the annual Art Tour – but this is the most scenic setting in which to view and buy it: The three-day Alki Art Fair began this afternoon, with dozens of artists and crafters in booths by the bay, each one a mini-world set up and tended by the artists themselves:

You can come to the Alki promenade (60th/Alki westward) to explore until 8 pm (stay for the sunset an hour later!). The Alki Art Fair is also a music festival, with a live lineup you can peruse here. More first-day coverage to come!