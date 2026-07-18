VIDEO: 600+ run, walk in Float Dodger 5K to help West Seattle Food Bank

10:12 AM: Before hundreds of people ride, roll, march, and walk in the West Seattle Grand Parade, runners and walkers are on the route for the Float Dodger 5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank. This year, more than 600 had registered as of a few minutes before the start on Hiawatha Playfield. This year, they took off in three waves – we recorded video of each wave’s start:

This year’s Float Dodger 5K announcer is Brian Callanan – who is on double duty today, as he’ll be announcing the parade too:

The first finishers are already in and an award ceremony is following – more on that later, as well as coverage of the parade, which heads southbound from California/Lander starting at 11 am!

10:30 AM: First two finishers – 18-year-old Mason Murison, in 16:52:

And 19-year-old Jane Williams in 17:54: