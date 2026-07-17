Day of play reminds families they can get help in keeping their kids fed during summer break

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The City of Seattle’s Summer Meals Program commemorated the season of service with a community-wide celebration at Highland Park Playground today. Bordering the park’s popular playground and spray park were some temporary inflatable games like archery and soccer, as well as a couple bounce houses drawing a line of kids eager to jump in.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), also referred to as the Summer Meals Program, has been around for more than 50 years. Last year, it served over 80,000 meals to kids under 18 during the summer months, as we reported previously. The program currently operates out of 50 locations throughout the city, including the site of today’s event.

The day was jam-packed with fun, free activities for neighborhood kids, but its purpose was not forgotten.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that they’re also getting fed,” said Shukri Olow, the Human Services Department’s Youth and Family Empowerment Division director.

Free food was at the heart of the celebration. A tent at the front of the space staffed by SFSP – and briefly by District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka – handed out meals to awaiting kids and, today, to their families as well. They had a couple lunch options to choose from, as well as the opportunity to take a regular or chocolate milk – the latter being most popular. A bit over halfway through the event, they had handed out 55 meals to kids.

“[I’m] so proud to help support from a council perspective, making sure that it’s well resourced, well funded,” Saka said of the Summer Meals Program. “Making sure our kids are fed is an important priority to me in my office. It means a lot to me personally as someone who relied on receiving similar services in the past.”

Families in attendance reflected on how the summer meals have come in handy after a long day at Highland Park burning off energy. Local mother Yanet brought her two children to the celebration. While waiting in front of the bounce house, she recalled how convenient the Summer Meals Program has been for her 9-year old daughter: “I’m really grateful for the program. It’s one of the best from Seattle.”

“If you come in the afternoon, you can get a snack. My kids love the snack,” said Kelly, who has two kids at Highland Park Elementary. She added that she and her kids come to the spray park often, and get the meals afterward.

Kelly hadn’t heard in advance about today’s celebration, but after making the discovery, texted friends and families in the neighborhood.

“This is really just an intention to celebrate with the community, raise awareness of the program, and make sure people are aware of the resources,” said Maggie Thompson, deputy irector for the Human Services Department.

As a reminder, the program is open to all kids ages 1-18 – no ID, proof of address, application, or paperwork required. The program will last until August 21, at the locations, dates, and times listed here.