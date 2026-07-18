2026 West Seattle Grand Parade, report #2: Doing the wave

(WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin)

Easy Street Records and Café proprietor Matt Vaughan was the epitome of cool in shades and hat as he rode down the West Seattle Grand Parade route as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Bonus iconic shot, Matt riding past his business:

Right behind him in another Corvette Manque Club of Seattle convertible was Kiwanis Club of West Seattle president Denis Sapiro, with this year’s Orville Rummel Trophy for Service to the Community:

Also riding in a convertible – we’re told this couple got the ride as a surprise from a relative/friend who won it at a fundraising auction for ArtsWest!

More parade coverage to come – next up, we just received the list of winners!