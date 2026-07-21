No more direct bus service from West Seattle to the airport? Sound Transit wants to shorten Route 560

Sound Transit‘s proposed service plan for next year and beyond would drop ST Express Route 560 service to West Seattle, which among other things has been a way for people to get to the airport without transferring. The proposed change is mentioned in the Morgan Community Association‘s newest newsletter, and explained as follows on the ST website:

Route 560 would no longer serve stops in West Seattle, ending at Burien Transit Center. In turn, frequency between Burien and Bellevue would increase as follows: Weekdays: Every 20 min (daytime), every 30 min (evenings)

Weekends: Every 30 min all day (double current service)

For trips between Westwood Village and Burien, King County Metro’s RapidRide H Line serves all current Route 560 stops in this segment. The H Line runs every 7-15 minutes on weekdays and every 15 minutes on weekends. Burien Transit Center will also be the future western end of the Stride S1 Line, which will replace Route 560 as early as 2028. Passengers looking to go from West Seattle to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport can take the H Line to connect to Route 560. Passengers can also take King County Metro Route 60 to connect to the 1 Line.

ST is running a survey about this and other proposed service changes; you can go here to participate. Route 560 service to/from West Seattle is already less than it used to be; it used to run to The Junction from Westwood Village, but cut that section in 2013 while increasing frequency of its runs to/from Westwood Village. If the plan to drop West Seattle remains in the ST service-plan proposal, the ST Board would vote on it in November.