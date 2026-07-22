WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking reported at Westwood Village

Police are at Westwood Village talking with a person who reported their car was stolen in a carjacking just before 11:30 pm. We haven’t heard exactly how it happened, but the car was described over police radio as a black Honda Accord, plate CTU4422, and the carjackers were described as “two Black males in black ski masks and all-black clothing,” last seen heading away from Westwood Village, westbound on SW Trenton. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 26-215265.