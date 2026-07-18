2026 West Seattle Grand Parade, report #1: See it all in 10 chunks of video! Plus, all 4 announcing sites

This year for the first time in modern memory, the West Seattle Grand Parade had four announcing sites. In Admiral, near the start, Dan and Joanie Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association:

(WSB photos by Macey Wurm)

At California and Charlestown, Joel Draper and Karl Sutter of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle:

Outside the West Seattle Eagles aerie, Tom Hutyler, best known as Voice of the Mariners at T-Mobile Park:

And the main longtime announcing site at Walk-All-Ways, with Brian and Christa Callanan:

If you missed – or want to relive – the entire hour-plus parade, here’s our unedited video, in 10 chronologically ordered chunks, recorded at California/Alaska (you’ll hear the Callanans announcing each passing entry, since our videographer was on the same corner):

(WSB videos by Torin Record-Sand)

We’ll have individual-entry clips (and photos) later in our upcoming reports (schools, cheer teams, and always best of all, the parade judges’ choices of winners).