TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Cooldown Thursday

7:12 AM: Texter reports broken-down bus in right lane of EB bridge.

Earlier:

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 23, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

After a one-degree-below-record 95-degree high yesterday, today could be almost 20 degrees cooler – chance of more showers this morning, then sunshine and mid-70s. Sunrise was at 5:36 am today; sunset will be at 8:54 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for updates.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!