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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Exchange of gunfire reported in High Point

July 17, 2026 10:20 pm
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 |   Crime | High Point | West Seattle news

After 911 callers reported hearing up to 15 gunshots in High Point, responding officers found a group of people who told them someone shot at them and they shot back. This happened less than half an hour ago around 32nd and Myrtle. Police told dispatch they’ve found some casings in a field (at Walt Hundley), but no injuries and no damage; they checked out a gun that records show as legally owned by one person in the group. The only description of the alleged instigators is that they were in a dark-colored vehicle.

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