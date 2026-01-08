BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy studio expands, for now

(WSB photo)

We first told you about plans for an expanded Pilates studio in the former Bel Gatto space in Fauntleroy’s Endolyne business district last year, and the owner’s hope that it would to be ready by summertime. As the new year starts, Lagom Studios owner Melina Moore says she is still waiting on permits for the new space, but is optimistically seeing the delay as an opportunity, bolstered by a good interim solution for more space.

Lagom Studios has been steadily outgrowing their original space at 4507 SW Wildwood Place for the last few years, running private and group pilates classes in a narrow storefront wedged between two others. They signed on to add the neighboring Bel Gatto space (9253 45th Ave SW) to the footprint of their business with a goal of having both more space for classes and some added amenities, including a Finnish-style dry sauna.

As the months rolled by with no permit in hand for the new space, Moore says the space directly next door, formerly Guided Ground massage (4509 SW Wildwood Place), unexpectedly became available to rent. This freed up room for a row of Pilates machines required for group classes, and enough room to stretch out—literally—during private lessons in the original space.

“I really believe that it’s been nice having a later timeline,” says Moore, who has been able to talk with clients about what they value, build community with interactions between the overlapping group and private lessons and to design things like the sauna so that it’s right-sized. “Somewhere between 5-8 people can be in there. I like to keep to it 5, so that you can actually connect with others.”

In the meantime, she’s making the temporary studio on Wildwood feel like home, with new artwork from West Seattle muralist Kristina Tamaria, and she is mostly at peace with the extended time it’s taking to expand. “We’re working with the city for permitting, so it’s on its own timeline. It will happen at the right time.”