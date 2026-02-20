TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Friday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, February 20, 2026, with schools’ mid-winter break ending after today.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Finally saw some light snow Thursday morning! It isn’t back in the forecast until tonight – mostly cloudy until then. High in the low 40s. Sunrise at 7:06 am; sunset at 5:40 pm.
(Thursday morning photo by James Bratsanos)
LANE-CLOSURE ALERTS
*Lane closures continue on the NB 1st Avenue South Bridge – plus a speed-limit reduction.
*Survey crews on West Marginal and just to the northwest are scheduled to close lanes again tonight, as explained here.
*When work continues on the protected Admiral Way hill bike lane, look for closures of the outside driving lane.
TRANSIT TODAY
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.
Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge (see the update above):
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS