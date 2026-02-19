FOLLOWUP: 1st Avenue South Bridge being ‘assessed’ after ‘concerns with steel grid bridge deck’

3:20 PM: No word yet on whatever inspectors found that led to the closure of two lanes across the 1st Avenue South Bridge overnight, as reported here. We asked WSDOT for details; a spokesperson told us, “Our bridge engineers are on site today doing further assessments, after which we should be able to provide an update.” They also have opened the HOV lane to all traffic, in hopes that will reduce the potential for backups, though at “reduced speeds of 25 MPH over the bridge.” The bridge is a state-owned structure that was put to use as the major bridge across the Duwamish River during the two and a half years the West Seattle Bridge was out of service 2020-2022. It’s actually two bridges of different ages – the northbound side is older, built 70 years ago (lots of background in this story we published in 2020).

4:35 PM: More info just in from WSDOT. What the inspectors initially found, they tell WSB, was “concerns with the steel grid bridge deck. … Bridge engineers are on site conducting a more detailed assessment. It is too early to outline a repair plan or timeline, but crews are actively working to determine next steps and will share updates by March 6th.” The update we received in response to followup questions also says:

Like many structures across the system, it requires ongoing maintenance and targeted repairs to remain in service. The last significant repairs to this bridge occurred in 2020, when 14 deck panels were replaced. This lane reduction closure highlights the critical need for investment in preservation of our transportation system. Governor Ferguson proposed a $2.1 billion investment in preservation including $1.1 billion for bridges.

As for what this means if you use the bridge, WSDOT reiterates: